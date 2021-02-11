Molecular Templates Establishes Multi-Target Collaboration With Bristol Myers Squibb for the Discovery and Development of Next Generation Engineered Toxin Bodies for the Treatment of Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. ( MTEM; “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”) today announced that it has entered into a worldwide strategic research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop multiple novel therapies designed for specific oncology targets. The collaboration will seek to discover new molecules utilizing MTEM’s next generation engineered toxin body (ETB) platform. ETBs represent a new class of targeted therapeutics that act through differentiated mechanisms of actions including the ability to force receptor internalization, deliver therapeutic payloads, and directly kill targeted cells through the enzymatic inactivation of ribosomes.



“Bristol Myers Squibb is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a strong oncology franchise and a history of innovation, making them an ideal partner for the discovery and development of novel ETBs for the treatment of cancer,” said Eric Poma, Ph.D., Molecular Templates’ Chief Executive and Scientific Officer. “MTEM is excited to be working with Bristol Myers Squibb to focus on discovering and developing new ETBs against promising oncology targets. This collaboration provides further validation of our ETB platform while we continue to advance our wholly-owned product pipeline to offer promising therapeutic options for patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MTEM will conduct research activities for the discovery of next generation ETBs for multiple targets, of which the first target has been selected by Bristol Myers Squibb. Bristol Myers Squibb will have the option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize ETBs directed to each selected target. Following the exercise of the option, Bristol Myers Squibb would be solely responsible for developing and commercializing the licensed ETBs.

Bristol Myers Squibb will make an up-front payment of $70 million to MTEM. MTEM is also eligible to receive near-term and development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to approximately $1.3 billion as well as tiered royalty payments on future sales.

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

