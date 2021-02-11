>
MIND Technology, Inc. To Provide Seismic Source Controllers

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:MIND +12.24%

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or "the Company") today announced that its Seamap unit has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with an international seismic exploration company to provide two GunLink 4000 systems and associated equipment and spares. It is anticipated that these orders, which have an aggregate value in excess of $5.0 million, will be completed in MIND's fiscal year ending January 31, 2022.

Guy Malden, MIND Co-CEO, commented, "We see this as another example of improving activity within the marine exploration market. This and other recent activity, in our opinion, is further confirmation that our GunLink has become the clear preference for seismic source controller technology."

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. MIND's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-inc-to-provide-seismic-source-controllers-301226706.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.


