Sherwin-Williams to Hold 2021 Financial Community Presentation Virtually on June 8, 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced it will hold its annual Financial Community Presentation (FCP) on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in a virtual format to protect the health and well-being of participants. The event will include presentations and a question and answer session with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis and other members of management. New additions to this year's agenda include a technology showcase and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) highlights.

Registration information will be shared closer to the event. A live audio webcast link will be available on the day of the event at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. If you are interested in attending or for additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team at [email protected] .

About the Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com

