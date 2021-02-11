>
BNY Mellon Forms New Digital Assets Unit to Build Industry's First Multi-Asset Digital Platform

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:BK +1.84%

New, innovative initiative will help accelerate the development of enterprise solutions to service the rapidly evolving digital asset space

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced the formation of a new enterprise Digital Assets unit that will accelerate the development of solutions and capabilities to help clients address growing and evolving needs related to the growth of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. The cross-functional, cross-business team, which will be led by Mike Demissie, head of Advanced Solutions at BNY Mellon, is currently developing a client-facing prototype that is designed to be the industry's first multi-asset digital custody and administration platform for traditional and digital assets.

BNY Mellon Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BNY Mellon) (PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon)

"BNY Mellon is proud to be the first global bank to announce plans to provide an integrated service for digital assets," said Roman Regelman, CEO of Asset Servicing and Head of Digital at BNY Mellon. "Growing client demand for digital assets, maturity of advanced solutions, and improving regulatory clarity present a tremendous opportunity for us to extend our current service offerings to this emerging field. Pending further evaluations and approvals, we expect to begin offering these innovative and industry-shaping capabilities later this year."

"The Digital Assets unit plans to deliver a secure infrastructure for transferring, safekeeping and issuing digital assets," said Demissie. "Consistent with our open-architecture approach, the unit will leverage BNY Mellon's digital expertise and leading technologies from fintechs and other collaborators to speed up product development and help our clients tap into the best available solutions in the market."

The Digital Asset unit will build on BNY Mellon's digital savvy and strong expertise in investment services and investment management. By leveraging advanced solutions such as blockchain, the technology behind digital assets, BNY Mellon will improve custody and other investment services.

"Enabling the use of digital assets is critical to transforming the future of custody," said Caroline Butler, head of Custody at BNY Mellon. "Building the bridge between the traditional and digital spaces will create a front-to-back ecosystem for innovation. Our digital asset capabilities should help evolve the way the financial industry operates, including custody, collateral management, issuance, investment management and other segments where BNY Mellon is a key service provider."

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:
Peter Gau
908-672-8764
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-forms-new-digital-assets-unit-to-build-industrys-first-multi-asset-digital-platform-301226503.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


