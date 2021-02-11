>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3293) 

David Abrams Punctures TransMedics Group Position

Guru trims stake in medical device manufacturer

February 11, 2021 | About: TMDX +1.23% TEVA -5.08% AKBA +1.95%

Abrams Capital Management leader David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) revealed earlier this week he reduced his stake in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 25.01%.

The former protégé of Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) follows a fundamental, value-oriented approach to stock picking, investing in a fairly concentrated number of stocks. His Boston-based firm looks for long-term opportunities across a wide array of asset types in both foreign and domestic markets. He also prefers companies in which the CEO has a significant stake, or where the CEO's salary is primarily stock-based.

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Abrams sold 875,147 shares of the medical technology company headquartered in Boston, impacting the equity portfolio by -0.9%. The stock traded for an average price of $32.60 per share on the day of the transaction.

The guru now holds 2.6 million shares total, accounting for 2.73% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 22.42% on the investment since establishing it in the second quarter of 2019. This is the first time he has made any changes to the position.

b54f5e36e8666b45a153c95712e95d45.png

TransMedics, which manufactures an organ care device used to more efficiently and effectively transplant lungs, hearts and livers among patients, has an $869.15 million market cap; its shares were trading around $32 on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 30.56.

The price chart shows the stock is trading above its median price-book and price-sales ratios, suggesting it may be overvalued.

06dc16766744613f73f5c012f136c10e.png

GuruFocus rated TransMedics' financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high cash-to-debt ratio of 3.84 and robust Altman Z-Score of 7.02. The Sloan ratio, however, indicates the company has poor earnings quality. Additionally, revenue per share has declined over the past 12 months.

78a3b6bfb14248b5ff35228d0601f75f.png

The company is also being weighed down by negative margins and returns that underperform a majority of competitors.

With a 9.66% stake, Abrams is TransMedics' largest guru shareholder. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also has a position in the stock.

Portfolio composition

Nearly 30% of the guru's $3.16 billion equity portfolio, which was composed of 19 stocks as of the end of the third quarter of 2020, was invested in the consumer cyclical sector, followed by smaller positions in the communication services (16.87%) and industrials (14.42%) spaces.

a9287dd005dc6a311e6324abf00cf69d.png

Other health care stocks Abrams owned as of the three months ended Sept. 30 were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)