Bidstack Teams Up With Moat by Oracle to Bring Confidence to In-Game Advertising

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bidstack announced today the first results of its collaboration with Moat by Oracle, sharing verified general invalid traffic (GIVT) figures from a campaign featured in Football Manager 21 in the United Kingdom, and ran by Dentsu's DGame on behalf of a leading global financial institution.

Preliminary analysis of Bidstack's PC inventory compared to Moat's Global Q3 2020 Display benchmarks suggests Bidstack's overall PC GIVT is currently performing ~3.5x better than the industry benchmark (Moat Q3 2020 Desktop Display Benchmark = 2.9% GIVT), with more than 99% of observed impressions verified as GIVT free.

GIVT is a key component under the industry umbrella term of ad fraud, which stems from invalid, malicious or fraudulent activity that generates illegitimate ad impressions. According to eMarketer's Global Digital Ad Spending Update Q2 2020 report, worldwide digital ad spend is expected to reach $526 billion by 2024, making the fight against ad fraud more important than ever.

"It is vital for brands to be able to verify whether their ads are being delivered to a real person when running in-game advertising. Moat by Oracle is excited to work with Bidstack to give brands the confidence to invest in in-game advertising on a global scale," said Mark Kopera, head of product for Moat by Oracle.

Today's announcement is a key milestone in Bidstack's commitment to create the most trustworthy in-game platform for brands, advertisers and game developers. This follows Bidstack's acquisition of cybersecurity business Pubguard in 2019 as an independent subsidiary.

"We are very impressed with Bidstack as a trustworthy in-game media channel for our clients, and having their numbers validated is further proof that they're ready to unlock the potential of the gaming audience for advertisers," said Luke Aldridge, client partner at Dentsu's DGame.

"At Bidstack our number one priority is ensuring the integrity, purity and safety of the gaming experience to both brands and game developers. We are delighted that Dentsu's DGame found reassurance in the data provided by Moat by Oracle and look forward to continuing to create amazing in-game advertising campaigns with the boldest global brands," said James Draper, CEO of Bidstack.

About Bidstack

Bidstack is creating the most trustworthy native in-game platform. We bridge the gap between game developers and advertisers by enhancing the gaming experience with real-world ads.

We unlock gaming as a safe, effective media channel for brands and advertisers allowing them to reach a captive audience in a creative and engaging way. Game developers leverage our platform and expertise to create incremental revenue streams in a way that enhances the gamer experience and engagement.

About Moat by Oracle

Moat by Oracle is a comprehensive analytics and measurement platform that provides a suite of solutions across ad verification, attention analytics, cross-platform reach & frequency, ROI outcomes, and marketing & ad intelligence. Working with publishers, brands, agencies, and platforms, Moat helps reach prospective customers, capture consumer attention, and measure the outcomes to unlock business potential. In 2017, Oracle added Moat to its powerful suite of advertising technology solutions. Oracle provides data and technology to understand and reach your audience better, deepen your engagement, and measure it all with Moat.

About Oracle Advertising

Oracle Advertising helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Advertising combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

