TC Energy Cancels Binding Open Season for the Keystone Pipeline System

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, : TRP) (TC Energy) today announced it has cancelled an open season launched on January 6, 2021 to solicit binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Hardisty, Alberta to Patoka, Illinois.



The capacity offered would have become available when Keystone XL went into service. TC Energy previously announced it would be suspending advancement of the Keystone XL pipeline project due to the revocation of its Presidential Permit.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life – delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York () stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

