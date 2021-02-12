Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Apple Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Facebook Inc

Investment company Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, TAL Education Group, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Vipshop Holdings, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, ALB, SQ, BLDP, ABNB, CREE,

TSLA, ALB, SQ, BLDP, ABNB, CREE, Added Positions: PDD, TSM, AAPL, TAL, BIDU, BILI, SE, BEKE, JKS, NVDA, NOW, VNET,

PDD, TSM, AAPL, TAL, BIDU, BILI, SE, BEKE, JKS, NVDA, NOW, VNET, Reduced Positions: BABA, JD, FB, ZTO, VIPS, UBER, DAO, DQ, MSFT, SY,

BABA, JD, FB, ZTO, VIPS, UBER, DAO, DQ, MSFT, SY, Sold Out: EDU, NEW, BNR, ZM, WYNN,

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 6,403,552 shares, 26.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.73% Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,129,532 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,520,670 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.51% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 13,588,116 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,615,770 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 856.41%

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $803.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 183,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $164.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 198,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 96,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $214.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 94.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.71%. The holding were 6,403,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 856.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 2,615,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 214.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 1,759,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 60.39%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 3,312,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 561.84%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $317.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 338,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.068800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 872,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Puxin Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $7.58.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.55 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.