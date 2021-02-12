>
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:TLRY -9.83%


Tilray Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis production, research, cultivation and distribution, announced today it will report results for 2020 full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S. and 201-689-8263 internationally.



There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.tilray.com[/url]. The webcast will be archived after the conference call concludes.



About Tilray®


Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids, currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

