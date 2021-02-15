-APi Group Provides Preliminary Year-End 2020 Results

About APi:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is the measure of profitability used by management to manage its segments and, accordingly, in its segment reporting. The Company supplements the reporting of its consolidated financial information with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of certain non-cash and other specifically identified items (“adjusted EBITDA”). The Company believes these non-U.S. GAAP measures provide meaningful information and help investors understand the Company’s financial results and assess its prospects for future performance. The Company uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance, both internally and as compared with its peers, because it excludes certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Consolidated EBITDA is calculated in a manner consistent with segment EBITDA, which is a measure of segment profitability.

















The Company’s management believes that adjusted EBITDA, which excludes business transformation and other expenses for the integration of acquired businesses, the impact and results of businesses classified as assets held-for-sale and businesses divested, and one-time and other events such as impairment charges, share-based compensation, transaction and other costs related to acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation remeasurements associated with acquisitions, net COVID-19 relief, and certain tax benefits from the acquisition of APi Group, Inc. (the “APi Acquisition”), is useful because it provides investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the Company’s core ongoing operations.

















The Company’s management believes that organic net revenues growth provides a consistent basis for year-over-year comparisons in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of non-bolt-on acquisitions, completed divestitures, and changes in foreign currency impacts. Foreign currency impacts represents the effect of foreign currency on current period reported net revenues and is calculated as the difference between current period net revenues by applying the prior year average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency net revenues amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures).

















Adjusted net revenues is defined as net revenues excluding the impact and results of businesses classified as assets held-for-sale and businesses divested. The Company’s management believes that this measure is useful as a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of businesses classified as assets held-for-sale and businesses divested, which more meaningfully reflects the Company’s core ongoing operations and performance. The Company uses adjusted net revenues to evaluate its performance, both internally and as compared with its peers, because it excludes certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results.







APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today provided preliminary year-end 2020 results, established net revenues guidance for 2021 and announced cash proceeds initially received from the exercise of outstanding warrants. The Company is participating in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16, 2021 and Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 and may discuss these items while at the conferences.The Company believes that adjusted net revenues for 2020 will be approximately $3.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA will be at the mid to higher end of the increased guidance range of $370 to $380 million provided on December 9, 2020. APi’s cash generation remained strong in December and as of the end of the year, the Company had approximately $515 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are expected to be reported in the latter half of March.“I am pleased with our 2020 results. Despite the challenges faced as a result of COVID-19 related disruptions, our proactive approach to managing risk across our platform and the strength of our recurring revenue services-focused business model yielded results. Our business is solid and is performing well as we remain focused on our pre-COVID-19 objectives and long-term value creation targets.“As we look ahead to this year, we are cautiously optimistic about the opportunities in front of us while being realistic about the challenges COVID-19 creates. We believe that 2021 net revenues will range between $3,650 to $3,750 million driven by our relentless focus on service and inspection combined with our disciplined approach to project and customer selection. We expect growth in segment net revenues on an organic basis of approximately 8% in Safety Services and 6% in Specialty Services, offset by a decline of approximately 30% in Industrial Services, in line with our disciplined and strategic focus on improving margins by solid project selection as opposed to growing the top line, particularly in the Industrial Services segment. Excluding the strategic decline in Industrial Services, we expect growth in organic net revenues of approximately 7%. For 2021 adjusted EBITDA, we are comfortable with the current analyst consensus of approximately $412 million.”Since APi’s announcement regarding a mandatory redemption event with respect to all of its outstanding warrants (OTCBB: JCQQ) on January 27, 2021, the Company has initially received approximately $174 million of cash proceeds resulting from the exercise of approximately 45.3 million outstanding warrants to purchase 15.1 million shares of common stock.As of February 12, 2021, there are approximately 18.5 million warrants outstanding and approximately 195.6 million shares of common stock outstanding. The potential exercise of the remaining outstanding warrants before redemption would result in the issuance of an additional 6.2 million shares of common stock and approximately $71 million of additional cash proceeds to the Company.Each warrant will be mandatorily redeemed by the Company for $0.01 per warrant on February 25, 2021, unless exercised before 5:00 p.m. on February 24, 2021.: “We believe the company continues to be well positioned to execute on our long-term goals and capitalize on strategic opportunities. Our balance sheet is strong and we have significant capacity and bandwidth to absorb additional accretive acquisitions. Assuming the remaining outstanding warrants are exercised before redemption, total cash proceeds to the Company will be approximately $244 million since our announcement on January 27. This influx of cash combined with the $515 million on our balance sheet as of the end of 2020 provides us with significant liquidity, in order of focus, for opportunistic M&A, stock buybacks and debt repayment. Additionally, as we indicated late last year, we are planning on holding an investor day during the second quarter to provide expanded discussion about the company and certain key strategic initiatives as we focus on top line growth in our core businesses, supplemental M&A and margin expansion.”APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at [url="]www.apigroupcorp.com[/url].

