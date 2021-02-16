Insmed to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Data from Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder Phase 1 Study

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release topline data from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021 to discuss findings and provide an update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 340-0284 (domestic) or (236) 712-2425 (international) and referencing conference ID number 1963113. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after its completion through March 21, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and referencing conference ID number 1963113. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About TPIP

Treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil palmitil, a treprostinil prodrug consisting of treprostinil linked by an ester bond to a 16-carbon chain. Developed entirely in Insmed's laboratories, TPIP is a potentially highly differentiated prostanoid being evaluated for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other rare and serious pulmonary disorders. TPIP is administered in a capsule-based inhalation device.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States and the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

