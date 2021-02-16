>
SonimWare Enterprise Software Applications Earn FirstNet Certified™ Designation

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:SONM +10.16%

FirstNet® Subscribers Can Now Access Sonim SCAN and Sonim SOS Android Applications via the FirstNet App Catalog

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today that its Sonim SCAN and SOS applications, part of its SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, are now FirstNet Certified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

Sonim Technologies (PRNewsFoto/Sonim Technologies)

FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services.

Achieving a FirstNet Certified™ designation means that the Sonim SCAN and SOS applications are heavily vetted and trusted solutions for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and availability, as well as review by the App Review board which includes the FirstNet Authority. As a FirstNet Certified app, Sonim SCAN and SOS have been confirmed to meet those requirements, as well as higher requirements for mobility, scalability and resiliency.

The Sonim SCAN application utilizes an industry-leading Scandit Barcode Scanner Software Development Kit (SDK) to turn the ultra-rugged XP8 into a world-class barcode scanning solution for front-line workers who must rapidly capture large amounts of data.

Sonim SOS is a powerful app connected to an easy-to-use alarm key that offers an array of customizable safety-first options to help keep first responders safe and secure. Sonim SOS is available at no charge to users of the company's XP3, XP5s and XP8 rugged mobile devices.

"Achieving FirstNet Certified designation gives our users greater confidence that our SonimWare applications meet the critical communications requirements needed by public safety," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "Beyond our FirstNet Ready™ rugged phones, Sonim is focused on providing a rugged mobility solution with the software and accessories that meet the reliability, safety and performance our customers need."

For more information on Sonim SCAN and Sonim SOS, visit Sonimware. To learn more about the FirstNet catalog, click here.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies is a leading provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonimware-enterprise-software-applications-earn-firstnet-certified-designation-301228574.html

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.


