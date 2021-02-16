Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Holly Energy Partners LP, Sells DCP Midstream LP, NextEra Energy Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust

Investment company Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Holly Energy Partners LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, DTE Energy Co, sells DCP Midstream LP, NextEra Energy Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Southern Co, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 18,000 shares, 23.54% of the total portfolio. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,209,853 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92% NuStar Energy LP (NS) - 1,412,393 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.78% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 946,303 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 363,620 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.04%

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 362,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $47.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 64,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $5.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 518,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 95,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 206.04%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 363,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 137.01%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,812,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.883000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 361,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $12.05 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 672,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 391,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 219.41%. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.91.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $52.88, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $97.66 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $102.93.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.53.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75.