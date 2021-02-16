Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 16, 2021
MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
ADJUSTED
ADJUSTED
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
1,990
$
1,812
$
7,126
$
6,840
Net earnings attributable to Seaboard
$
259
$
173
$
283
$
287
Earnings per common share
$
222.52
$
148.75
$
244.21
$
246.62
Average number of shares outstanding
1,160,779
1,164,848
1,161,526
1,165,758
Dividends declared per common share
$
2.25
$
2.25
$
9.00
$
9.00
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with AMEX:SEB. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
Notes to Report of Earnings:
Prior period financial information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K has been adjusted for the effect of a change in method in accounting for inventory in the Pork segment. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Seaboard elected to change its method for valuing hogs, fresh pork and other inventories from the last-in, first-out ("LIFO") method to the first-in, first-out ("FIFO") method.
Capital market volatility on short-term investments has an impact on Seaboard's earnings. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net earnings attributable to Seaboard Corporation included other investment income of $125 million and $84 million, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net earnings attributable to Seaboard Corporation included other investment income of $73 million and $225 million, respectively.
Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.
Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaboard-corporation-report-of-earnings-and-dividend-declaration-301229453.html
SOURCE Seaboard Corporation