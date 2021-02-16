Masters Capital Management Llc Buys Credit Suisse Group AG, Pitney Bowes Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Sells Adient PLC, Alcoa Corp, Apache Corp

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Masters Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Credit Suisse Group AG, Pitney Bowes Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Adient PLC, Alcoa Corp, Apache Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Calix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masters Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Masters Capital Management Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CS, PBI, LGF.B, VTRS, MPC, 6SQB, GSM,

CS, PBI, LGF.B, VTRS, MPC, 6SQB, GSM, Added Positions: F, NPTN, FTK,

F, NPTN, FTK, Reduced Positions: ADNT, AA, APA, DAL, FCX, BBBY, REAL, TMDI,

ADNT, AA, APA, DAL, FCX, BBBY, REAL, TMDI, Sold Out: CALX, GOSS, PLTR,

For the details of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masters+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,000,000 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,700,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 2,000,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $3.26 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,999,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $24.79.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.

Masters Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Adient PLC by 80%. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Masters Capital Management Llc still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $11.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Masters Capital Management Llc still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Apache Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Masters Capital Management Llc still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Masters Capital Management Llc still held 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Masters Capital Management Llc still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.