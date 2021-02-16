>
Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Equifax Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

February 16, 2021 | About: ATVI -0.82% CMS -1.65% SCI -6.25% INDA -0.21% EFX -1.33% NYT +0.16% TREX -1.51% HHR +1.28%

Paris, I0, based Investment company Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Equifax Inc, CMS Energy Corp, New York Times Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comgest Global Investors S.a.s.. As of 2020Q4, Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/comgest+global+investors+s.a.s./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.
  1. Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 6,063,559 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  2. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 6,051,128 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  3. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 2,429,517 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,478,570 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,684,612 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 437,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $76.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 839,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 193,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Service Corp International (SCI)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Service Corp International by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.27 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.. Also check out:

1. COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. keeps buying

