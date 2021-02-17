>
Julie Young
US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Tuesday to Start the Week

Nasdaq down -0.35%

February 17, 2021 | About: GS +0.31% HUNT +0% TLRY -7.31% POTX -4.55% XLE +1.94% WMT +0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,522.75 on Tuesday with a gain of 64.35 points or 0.20%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,932.59 for a loss of 2.24 points or-0.06%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,047.50 for a loss of 47.97 points or -0.34%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.46 for a gain of 1.49 points or 7.46%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, starting a four-day shortened week. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and other retailers will round out the fourth quarter earnings season this week and next. For Walmart, analysts are estimating a strong increase in digital sales growth.

In other news:

  • Bitcoin traded above $50,000 for the first time.
  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will expand Marcus to investing options.
  • Fed announced variants for stress testing.
  • The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index increased to 12.1 from 3.5.
  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.040%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.060%, 119-day bills at a rate of 0.050% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.040%.
  • The Treasury released its December International Capital report. Net capital flows were -$0.6 billion, foreign bond investment was -$20.7 billion and net long-term Treasury international capital flows were $121 billion.

Across the board:

  • Gold Resources (HUNT) gained 84.21%
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) gained 19.41%
  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gained 2.51%, reports of stalled oil activity from Texas weather

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,272.89 for a loss of 16.47 points or -0.72%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,293.88 for a loss of 4.02 points or -0.31%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,719.71 for a loss of 188.85 points or -1.19%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,204.80 for a gain of 39.37 points or 0.39%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,539.23 for a loss of 5.32 points or -0.21%; the S&P 100 at 1,802.16 for a loss of 0.96 points or -0.053%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,773.77 for a loss of 33.93 points or -0.25%; the Russell 3000 at 2,383.72 for a loss of 3.65 points or -0.15%; the Russell 1000 at 2,235.17 for a loss of 2.46 points or -0.11%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,583.64 for a loss of 57.38 points or -0.14%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 742.53 for a gain of 6.21 points or 0.84%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

