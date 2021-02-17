Cannell Capital Llc Buys Everi Holdings Inc, VIA optronics AG, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, Sells Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, BioTelemetry Inc

Jackson, WY, based Investment company Cannell Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Everi Holdings Inc, VIA optronics AG, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, GoHealth Inc, Encore Wire Corp, sells Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Regional Management Corp, Arlo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Capital Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cannell Capital Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EVRI, VIAO, EOSE, GOCO, WIRE, HCARU, LBRT, USAT, HOG, VCIT, CLGX, NR, MJ, XOMA, SAMG, WBT, DFIN, MCS,

EVRI, VIAO, EOSE, GOCO, WIRE, HCARU, LBRT, USAT, HOG, VCIT, CLGX, NR, MJ, XOMA, SAMG, WBT, DFIN, MCS, Added Positions: OSPN, MCF, KRUS, LOV, IHC, SWKH, EMKR, LLNW, LEE, SD, SSKN, MNTX, KEQU,

OSPN, MCF, KRUS, LOV, IHC, SWKH, EMKR, LLNW, LEE, SD, SSKN, MNTX, KEQU, Reduced Positions: MGNI, ARLO, FRG, PRTS, PWFL, RMNI, NOA, HNGR, AQMS, PPIH, HCCI, VVI, BBW, AMRK,

MGNI, ARLO, FRG, PRTS, PWFL, RMNI, NOA, HNGR, AQMS, PPIH, HCCI, VVI, BBW, AMRK, Sold Out: SPWH, BEAT, RM, EEFT, CARG, EHTH, YELP, BMRG, PSTG, STIM, FTDR,

North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,451,600 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64% Viad Corp (VVI) - 612,425 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 717,168 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.15% Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 694,496 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.46% Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) - 810,003 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 925,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in VIA optronics AG. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 573,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 367,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 508,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 104,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 73.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.2 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 570,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $1.2 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,213,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Kura Sushi USA Inc by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 302,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,705,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $40.17 and $72.22, with an estimated average price of $52.46.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Regional Management Corp. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.92.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $116.8.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85.