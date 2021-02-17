Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys White Mountains Insurance Group, PQ Group Holdings Inc, Landec Corp, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Tapestry Inc, WPX Energy Inc

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Cove Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys White Mountains Insurance Group, PQ Group Holdings Inc, Landec Corp, SecureWorks Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Tapestry Inc, WPX Energy Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Mueller Water Products, during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Cove Street Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cove+street+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 1,096,359 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 526,294 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17% Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) - 833,944 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01% PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) - 2,210,187 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.07% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 744,744 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in SecureWorks Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $11.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 257,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 140,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 81017.86%. The purchase prices were between $790.26 and $1008.33, with an estimated average price of $943.28. The stock is now traded at around $1147.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 22,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in PQ Group Holdings Inc by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,210,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Landec Corp by 69.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,119,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 63.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 946,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 52.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 847,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 92.61%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 75,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Great Elm Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $2.51 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Carbon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $1.35.