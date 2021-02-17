Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Releases 2021 Updates to the Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today released updates to its industry-first Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications. The O-RAN ALLIANCE's specifications for open radio access networks are being adopted by operators and equipment manufacturers worldwide, to reduce infrastructure costs and lower the barrier to entry for new product innovation. The test suite has been augmented to include use cases of critical importance as O-RAN becomes adopted at scale, as well as learnings from customer engagements around the globe.

In a multi-vendor based O-RAN environment, operators will bear the burden of ensuring conformance, interoperability, and performance. Based on its leading position validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide – including all Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers – VIAVI has the most comprehensive O-RAN test platform on the market, with CUSM-plane parameters used by more vendors than any other solution. The company is also active in specifications development, as the editor of interoperability test specifications in the open fronthaul (WG4) and open interfaces (WG5) working groups, and the co-chair of multiple working groups at the O-RAN ALLIANCE. VIAVI's active contributions have enabled it to develop partnerships with complementary solutions from best-of-breed vendors.

Updates to the Test Suite include:

O-RAN Subsystem and End-to-End Testing – proving O-RU conformance, performance and interoperability to network operators; performance and interoperability validation of open fronthaul in the lab and field; validating the O-DU in a multi-vendor O-RU environment; validating F1 interface performance using an O-DU emulator; RAN Intelligent Controller and xApp mixed vendor ecosystem assurance; and end-to-end network performance, mobility and capacity test

Transport Network Testing – verification of 4G and 5G fronthaul transport and synchronization networks

Network Assurance – operational assurance, troubleshooting and optimization.

As a key example of the best-of-breed approach, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz are jointly demonstrating validation of open fronthaul performance with the O-RAN ALLIANCE at MWC Shanghai. This demonstration will showcase generation and delivery of typical standards based testcase IQ data to the O-RU utilizing the Lower Layer Split Option 7.2x fronthaul interface with the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester. Moreover, uplink and downlink fronthaul logs are captured, and RF signal generation and capture are performed using the Rohde & Schwarz vector signal generator and signal and spectrum analyzer hardware along with VSE Software for signal analysis. Testcase workflow is simplified for the end user utilizing the VIAVI O-RU Test Manager, providing a single point of test control.

"The promise of O-RAN extends beyond the many benefits of an open ecosystem to include a solid foundation for virtualized network elements, enabling increased speed and scalability to capture the burgeoning 5G market," said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "Yet the complexity of multi-vendor O-RAN architecture presents significant challenges for successful network development, deployment and operation, requiring thorough validation, integration and troubleshooting with a complete set of advanced test solutions."

VIAVI will be demonstrating the Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications at MWC Shanghai, at VIAVI booth #N1B137, and as part of O-RAN ALLIANCE events. MWC Shanghai will be taking place February 23-25, 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The 2021 edition of the VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications can be requested here.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/command-the-5g-network-viavi-releases-2021-updates-to-the-test-suite-for-o-ran-specifications-301229697.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions