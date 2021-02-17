Unisys Joins Lenovo's Partner Network to Support Internet of Things Solutions

HONG KONG and BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Unisys has joined Lenovo's partner ecosystem to support Lenovo's Internet of Think (IoT) Solutions, including ThinkIoT Back to Work Solutions and Smarter Store Solutions designed to help businesses safely return to offices and make shopping in-stores safer during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Unisys will support the Lenovo solutions with a set of Digital Workplace Services including pre-deployment, deployment, maintenance and lifecycle management supply chain services to Lenovo Think IoT Back to Work Solutions and Smarter Store Solutions customers globally. The engagement – designed to support Lenovo customers in more than 100 countries - builds on an established relationship under which Unisys provides field engineering support to Lenovo customers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

"Our ThinkIoT Solutions are helping to accelerate business transformation for the long-term. With Unisys we're able to quickly support companies operating across multinational locations, bringing the benefits of IoT at scale," said John Gordon, president Commercial IoT Group, Lenovo.

Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys said: "COVID-19 forced many businesses and retailers to rapidly adopt remote working and service delivery, and as they plan for the long-term they need to be able to offer a safe return to their premises for both their employees and customers, remotely and on-site. Unisys and Lenovo are aligned in the critical role of emerging technology such as IoT to create a safer, smarter and more productive workplace."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

