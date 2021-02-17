Edgewood Management Llc Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Danaher Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Alphabet Inc, Ecolab Inc, Alphabet Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Edgewood Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Danaher Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, Ecolab Inc, Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgewood Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Edgewood Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $50.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMG, PRTA, SEER, VTRS,

CMG, PRTA, SEER, VTRS, Added Positions: DHR, SPGI, MSFT, NVDA, SPY, NLY, BMRN, BMY, RPRX, VOD,

DHR, SPGI, MSFT, NVDA, SPY, NLY, BMRN, BMY, RPRX, VOD, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, ECL, SNAP, ALGN, V, INFO, CME, AMT, PYPL, FB, ILMN, AMZN, ISRG, INTU, NKE, EL, NFLX, HD, GILD, AAPL, NEE, CSCO, PEP, SCHW, BK,

GOOGL, ECL, SNAP, ALGN, V, INFO, CME, AMT, PYPL, FB, ILMN, AMZN, ISRG, INTU, NKE, EL, NFLX, HD, GILD, AAPL, NEE, CSCO, PEP, SCHW, BK, Sold Out: GOOG,

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 14,278,871 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 62,173,253 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37% Visa Inc (V) - 13,576,157 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 5,077,121 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 3,174,097 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%

Edgewood Management Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1448.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 1,121,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 109.48%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $241.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 8,359,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 42,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 49,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.