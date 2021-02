Royce Investment Partners Comments on Morningstar

Investment information specialist Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN ) was the top individual contributor for the year, though much of its advance came in the fourth quarter when its shares climbed more than 50% after the company reported solid quarterly operating results with expanding operating margins and notable revenue growth from recent acquisitions. We believe Morningstar's leadership position in providing data, software, and other tools designed to improve investment decision making and serve advisors and financial institutions should only increase with a growing global investment class.