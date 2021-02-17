HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Investment company HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, VMware Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MBB, QUAL, VMW, QQQ, IBM, D, BX, DE, ABBV, WFC, XLF, IWB, RF, IWO, XLRE, RSP, RPG, SCHF, VBR,
- Added Positions: ESGU, JPST, ESGE, IGSB, SBUX, MO, FB, DIS, BK, ABT, GOVT, IEF, IHI, IXN, SHYG, EMB, T, USMV, MRK, ED, BTI, WMT, VLUE, RSG, MCD, SO, V, ADBE, ISRG, HRL, WM, KMB, LYB, EA, PAYX, LNT, ALL, VZ, KO, LUV, AN, UNH, PRU, DG, ICF, PFE, IVW,
- Reduced Positions: VB, INTC, AAPL, VOO, CSGP, IEFA, IEMG, VTWO, IVV, HYG, GLD, UPS, ETN, CAT, DGRO, SCHC, IWM, IAU, VTI,
- Sold Out: BSV, IYG,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 356,609 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.88%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 949,602 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 162,674 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 197,837 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 422,208 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 76,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 36,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 356,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 90,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.
