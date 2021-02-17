>


Glynn Capital Management Llc Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Elastic NV, Slack Technologies Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: CRWD -1.59% SHOP -3.32% SUMO -5.27% U -3.12% ESTC -3.18% WORK -1.85% DOMO -3.94% INTC -0.99%

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Glynn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Unity Software Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Elastic NV, Slack Technologies Inc, Farfetch, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glynn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glynn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,550,000 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.09%
  2. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 302,348 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 330,957 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03%
  4. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 204,790 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56%
  5. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 275,658 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%
New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $121.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 330,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1425.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 41,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $159.08, with an estimated average price of $123.1.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

