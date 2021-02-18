>
Mesa Air Group Reports January 2021 Operating Performance

February 18, 2021 | About: MESA +0%

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for January 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 25,359 block hours in January 2021, a 33.8 percent drop from January 2020 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.96 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for January 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Jan-21Jan-20% Change YTD FY2021YTD FY2020% Change
Block Hours
American11,087 16,397 -32.4% 42,455 65,820 -35.5%
United14,059 21,892 -35.8% 51,447 88,030 -41.6%
DHL212.57 n/aN/A 702.75 n/aN/A
Total25,359 38,289 -33.8% 94,605 153,850 -38.5%
Jan-21Jan-20% Change YTD FY2021YTD FY2020% Change
Departures
American5,497 9,173 -40.1% 21,878 38,186 -42.7%
United6,560 10,606 -38.1% 25,204 44,318 -43.1%
DHL139 n/aN/A 458 n/aN/A
Total12,196 19,779 -38.3% 47,540 82,504 -42.4%
Controllable
Completion
Factor*
American99.96%99.90%0.06% 99.85%99.62%0.23%
United100.00%99.97%0.03% 99.98%99.98%0.00%
Total Completion Factor**
American97.69%97.75%-0.06% 98.15%97.80%0.36%
United99.03%99.08%-0.05% 99.28%99.41%-0.13%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of January 31st, 2021, Mesa operated approximately 393 daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
[email protected]

Media
Megan Bilbao
[email protected]

