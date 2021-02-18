>
Tiziano Frateschi
Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon

Firm's largest sales of the 4th quarter

February 18, 2021

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)' Davis Selected Advisers sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Facebook

The firm trimmed its position in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 11.3%. The trade had an impact of -0.61% on the portfolio.

The online social network has a market cap of $770.29 billion and an enterprise value of $718.99 billion.

543617e212e40d3da1e9059357be4bef.png


GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.89% and return on assets of 20.32% are outperforming 83% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.82.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% of outstanding shares, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Quest Diagnostics

The Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) holding was reduced by 21.84%, impacting the portfolio by -0.52%.

The U.S. company, which provides diagnostic testing, information and services, has a market cap of $16.76 billion and an enterprise value of $20.31 billion.

91ad38b205b873287b9db117a25ca8fb.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.52% and return on assets of 10.83% are outperforming 82% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.25 is below the industry median of 1.49.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Davis with 2.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98%.

Alphabet

The firm reduced its Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stake by 8.31%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.51%.

The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.42 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.31 trillion.

453b32d08bbe174e04775f3ea3c9a7ff.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.21% and return on assets of 13.92% are outperforming 76% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Amazon.com

The Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) position was reduced by 5.6%, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.

f3a6f822bdc47450ce1b4db7ac3030a0.png

The online retailer has a market cap of $1.65 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.66 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.27% and return on assets of 8.15% are outperforming 86% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 1.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 10.35% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% and Segalas with 0.20%.

Applied Materials

The firm trimmed its position in Applied Materials Inc. (AMT) by 6.28%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.33%.

39fb1df63647396fc912ec06105dd7aa.png

The company, which provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has a market cap of $107.09 billion and an enterprise value of $107.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.3% and return on assets of 17.38% are outperforming 93% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.01 is below the industry median of 1.57.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Davis with 1.60% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) position was reduced by 50.3%, impacting the portfolio by -0.21%.

e9e99403be55b5de3165c762b82c044d.png

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


