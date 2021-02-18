GMO Exits Philip Morris, Starbucks, Trims Apple

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Philip Morris

The firm closed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). The trade had an impact of -1.08% on the portfolio.

The international tobacco company has a market cap of $133.94 billion and an enterprise value of $160.13 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on assets of 19.8% is outperforming 75% of companies in the tobacco products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.23.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% of outstanding shares, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Starbucks

The Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.72%.

The company, which sells coffee, espresso, teas, cold blended beverages, food and accessories, has a market cap of $124.97 billion and an enterprise value of $144.65 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on assets of 2.31% is outperforming 79% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 0.37.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET

The firm trimmed its BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) stake by 63.96%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.38%.

Apple

The firm reduced its Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 9.1%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.36%.

The company, which designs and produces consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.24 trillion and an enterprise value of $2.27 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 85.97% and return on assets of 19.3% are outperforming 98% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.69.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.36% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

GCI Liberty

The firm exited its GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -0.34%.

The holding company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and an enterprise value of $12.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.81% and return on assets of 12.87% are outperforming 87% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.16.

Vipshop

The firm trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) by 54.24%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.33%.

The Chinese online discount retailer has a market cap of $24.74 billion and an enterprise value of $21.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.39% and return on assets of 10.39% are outperforming 88% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.42 is above the industry median of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Grantham with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

