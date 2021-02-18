Chipotle Collabs With "Chipotle Is My Life" Kid For Limited Edition Apparel Collection And New Menu Item

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is teaming up with 12-year-old Roy Murray, aka the "Chipotle Is My Life" Kid, for a limited edition apparel drop as part of the Chipotle Goods collection. Roy became an internet sensation in 2014 when he famously exclaimed "OMG, I love Chipotle. Chipotle is My Life!" on camera (https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNYbrwf/). The collection features bold text and imagery referencing the viral moment.



Fans can explore and purchase the new t-shirt and long sleeve tee here:

https://chipotlegoods.com/collections/chipotle-goods/products/ch-g21u781-ciml?variant=38267330592962

https://chipotlegoods.com/collections/chipotle-goods/products/ch-g21u785-ciml?variant=38267527856322

All profits from Chipotle Goods go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.



The "Chipotle Is My Life" Bowl

Chipotle fans can also try the Chipotle entrée that inspired Roy's famous reaction. Roy's go-to order, The "Chipotle Is My Life" Bowl, is available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. The new menu item features:

Double white rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and cheese

"The phrase 'Chipotle is My Life' has become synonymous with love for the brand, and we're always looking for ways to tap into our passionate fan base to drive culture," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new collaboration with Roy pays homage to one of our first viral super fans and celebrates our 20 million Chipotle Rewards members."

In addition to his apparel collection and digital menu item, Roy is the newest recipient of the Chipotle Celebrity Card. The Chipotle Celebrity Card is held by a small, elite group of brand super fans and grants access to free Chipotle.

"Chipotle is My Life" on TikTok

The "omg I love chipotle by roy murray" sound is now available on TikTok, so fans have a chance to create their own version of the iconic video. Chipotle will surprise fans by engaging with their TikTok content that features the new sound.

Chipotle Rewards

Chipotle Rewards is among the fastest growing loyalty programs in the history of the restaurant industry and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs for 2021. Rewards members receive instant gratification with a free chips and guac offer after their first purchase as a member and get early access to new menu items. Those who enroll will earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, help members earn points more quickly.



To join Chipotle Rewards and for more information, fans can visit: https://www.chipotle.com/order/rewards



Free chips and guac offer requires $5.00 minimum purchase and presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account. Redemption is subject to availability, may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers, is not valid on catering orders, and is void where prohibited. Offer may be suspended or cancelled at any time; additional restrictions may apply.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,750 restaurants as of December 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With nearly 88,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

