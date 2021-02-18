>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PAOG Expects To Add CBD Nutraceuticals Revenue This Year

February 18, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PAOG -14.63% OTCPK:ALKM -16.33% OTCPK:PURA -10.89% OTCPK:USMJ -17.24% OTCPK: +0%

PR Newswire

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today highlighted the company's anticipated revenue expected this year from its CBD nutraceutical expansion. Earlier this week, the company published an online, multimedia presentation detailing the company's CBD nutraceutical development expansion plans. The presentation includes details on PAOG's strategic engagements with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) and Alkme Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM).

Follow the links below to view the presentation as a Flipbook:
PAOG Nutraceutical Development Expansion 2021

Or as a video:
PAOG Nutraceutical Development Expansion 2021

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-expects-to-add-cbd-nutraceuticals-revenue-this-year-301231106.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)