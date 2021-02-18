SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today highlighted the company's anticipated revenue expected this year from its CBD nutraceutical expansion. Earlier this week, the company published an online, multimedia presentation detailing the company's CBD nutraceutical development expansion plans. The presentation includes details on PAOG's strategic engagements with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) and Alkme Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM).

Follow the links below to view the presentation as a Flipbook:

PAOG Nutraceutical Development Expansion 2021

Or as a video:

PAOG Nutraceutical Development Expansion 2021

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:

Jim DiPrima

888-272-6472

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-expects-to-add-cbd-nutraceuticals-revenue-this-year-301231106.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.