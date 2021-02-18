Vuzix Expands and Enhances the Connectivity of its Smart Glasses with LiFi Support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced an exciting new development with Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, to further reduce latency for Vuzix Smart Glasses in areas where radio-based devices might have poor to limited connectivity. Supporting the fourth industrial revolution in enterprise including smart factories of the future, Vuzix Smart Glasses are now compatible with Signify's Trulifi, which provides wireless broadband connection and uses infrared and visible light to provide two-way wireless connectivity to IoT devices including smart glasses. Trulifi provides a major benefit in areas where radio-based connectivity is poor or limited, such as inside factories and buildings.

The partnership between Vuzix and Signify will bring together Vuzix' industry leading smart glasses alongside Signify's Trulifi to support business continuity for enterprise customers across manufacturing, aerospace, hospitality and digital industries. Trulifi by Signify provides Vuzix enterprise Smart Glasses customers across manufacturing, aerospace, hospitality, and digital industries with a secure, reliable and fast wireless broadband connection that is ideal for places where radio-based wireless connectivity is poor or restricted. This results in very low latency, which is key to the user friendliness of smart glasses and AR devices. Trulifi's always-on, dedicated connection also ensures seamless handover throughout facilities, as well as high-level security and up to 220Mbps connectivity.

To support the introduction of the Trulifi-enabled Vuzix smart glasses, Vuzix is teaming up with Gemvision, a private cloud-based platform that is being used today by enterprise customers to provide remote support to reduce onboarding burdens in field service, improve equipment uptimes in manufacturing and enable medical professionals to see more patients in less time. The Gemvision platform is equipped with a call center dashboard for external users and allows remote experts to collaborate and illustrate during live video sessions.

"We are excited to deliver Gemvision with LiFi connectivity on Vuzix Smart Glasses to healthcare organizations and industrial enterprise customers. We look forward to empowering as many customers as possible with this fast and secure internet network solution," said Rene Verspuij, Co-founder and CCO of Gemvision.

"We are delighted to announce the support of Vuzix Smart Glasses with our Trulifi solution and the implementation of Vuzix Smart Glasses equipped with Gemvision software in our facilities in Poland. We look forward to continued collaboration with Vuzix," commented Olivia Qiu, Chief Innovation Officer for Signify.

"This partnership with Signify, a world leader in lighting for professionals, further expands the accessibility of our enterprise smart glasses and we look forward to continued collaboration with both Signify and Gemvision as we roll out this solution to enterprise and healthcare customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Gemvision

Gemvision is an innovative software company from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, that differentiates itself by offering a cloud-based, off the shelve Communication Platform as a Service (CPAAS). The platform's communication features are enhanced with augmented reality technology that allow the user to deliver next-level remote support. Next to that, the backoffice management solutions and the powerful integration possibilities allow a company to really build upon this platform and optimize communication in the field. Gemvision supports all mobile and desktop devices and uses smart glasses to make hands-on workers hands-free. For more information, visit https://www.gemvision.io/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

