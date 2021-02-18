>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen
Articles (258) 

DexCom Expects More Outstanding Results in 2021

Diabetes company sees huge opportunity to serve Type 2 patients

February 18, 2021 | About: DXCM -0.79% TDOC -1.65%

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) said it expects 2021 revenue to increase between 15% and 20% to more than $2.2 billion as it extends its diabetes care business into two new areas of the disease, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

The San Diego-based medical device company should have no problem funding the expansion; at the end of 2021, DexCom's balance sheet showed it had more than $2.7 billion in cash and marketable securities.

The company is coming off a stellar year, with revenue growing more than 30% in 2020 to $1.9 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share, up over 68% from 2019. Both performances beat Wall Street expectations and, even more impressive, came in the face of the pandemic.

The revenue and earnings gains coupled with optimistic guidance for 2021 have pushed DexCom shares up 40% in the past year to a lofty $406, giving the company a market cap of nearly $40 billion.

Wall Street thinks DexCom still has substantial upside. According to CNN Money, the 18 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts have a median target of $475, with a high estimate of $540 and a low of $350. The stock is rated a buy.

FierceBiotech reported the company is now starting its own venture capital fund, a move DexCom said will benefit shareholders by leveraging access to its industry expertise and technology.

Dexcom Ventures, as it will be known, will look to invest in technologies aimed at helping diabetes patients better manage the disease. It will focus on methods that improve continuous glucose monitoring and related software applications, such as new types of blood sugar sensors, as well as broader methods for tracking a person's metabolism.

The company also plans to expand its systems for CGM to people with Type 2 diabetes, including those who are or are not managing the condition with intensive insulin therapies.

e9853ed031e296f86fdd56b41cf6441d.png

There are seven times more patients in the U.S. with non-intensive Type 2 diabetes than those with the intensive insulin variety, DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer said last month during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. "And if you add to that prediabetes and diabetes prevention, the number of opportunities to serve patients in this market just becomes massive," he added.

To kick off the effort, DexCom has partnered with Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to operate free pilot demonstrations of Dexcom's wearables and deliver the same information that it provides to people with Type 1 diabetes.

"I'm frequently told by our team that when this market goes, it is going to explode—it's not going to be small, and it's not going to be slow," Sayer said.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any of the companies mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen has nearly 40 years experience in communications and marketing, the majority in senior positions at large international health care companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Inc.

He has contributed to a number of financial websites, writing primarily about the stocks of health care companies.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Barry Cohen

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)