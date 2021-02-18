SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLGX, VGAC, ANDA, and HEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CLGX shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of CLGX common stock that they own. If you own CLGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/clgx/

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with 23andMe, Inc. ("23andMe"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VGAC will acquire 23andMe through a reverse merger that will result in 23andMe becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own VGAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vgac/

Andina Acquisition Corp. III(NASDAQ: ANDA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Stryve Foods LLC ("Stryve"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ANDA will acquire Stryve through a reverse merger that will result in Stryve becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own ANDA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/anda/

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Talkspace. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HEC will acquire Talkspace through a reverse merger that will result in Talkspace becoming a publicly traded company. If you own HEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hec/

