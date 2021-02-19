Predictiv AI Signs SISCO to Distribute Thermalpass to Its U.S. Customer Base

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX-V: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets is pleased to announce that Security Identification Systems Corp. (SISCO), www.siscocorp.com, has joined ThermalPass as a channel reseller and distributor to market and sell the ThermalPass to its U.S. customers in hospitality, healthcare, commercial enterprises and government. ThermalPass will be paired with the SISCO Fast-Pass® Visitor Management System to assist with track-and-trace efforts and to provide enhanced peace of mind to building occupants and visitors.

Since 1994, SISCO has been dedicated to developing best-in-class visitor management solutions for confirming credentials and tracking people for public and private entities. Fully-compliant with the various legislation throughout the United States, SISCO provides world-class security products and services using state-of-the-art technologies and integrated security solutions.

"The seamless integration of ThermalPass' technology allows us to immediately offer the new solution to all of our existing clients including Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Shriners International, Cleveland Clinic, HCA Healthcare, NYPD, Palm Beach Police Department, Miami Police Department, PPG Industries, J.W. Marriott, and many others," said SISCO CEO, Anthony Zagami. "Because ThermalPass is a touchless screening device that operates much like a metal detector, taking multiple temperature readings instantaneously, when coupled with Fast-Pass, it immediately provides front-line workers with the necessary data and insight in handling high volumes of people entering facilities. This allows practitioners to respond accordingly with their organization's standard operating procedures, and in real time."

"Partnering with SISCO and its established Fast-Pass technology is an excellent fit as ThermalPass will be sold into an existing clientele that has already embraced screening tools as a best practice to promote enhanced health, wellness, and safety of their staff and customers," said Jason Elmaleh, President of Commersive Solutions, joint venture partner in ThermalPass. "We are actively creating opportunities with strategic partners such as SISCO, to provide us access to new market opportunities while continuing to drive activity through our own sales funnel."

"Our management team continues to execute on the strategy of building a robust reseller and distributor network for ThermalPass while staying lean and focusing on our core competencies as a technology firm. We are pleased to expand our distribution network in the US through this new partnership with SISCO and look forward to entering some previously untapped markets," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "In particular, the opportunity in maritime hospitality is very apparent and appealing to us. From early on in the pandemic, we were witness to all of the health, wellness, and safety issues that a number of crew and passengers experienced while at sea and trying to return home."

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

About SISCO

SISCO is the leading provider of Visitor Management Solutions for the healthcare industry, maritime, education, corporations, government and law enforcement agencies. SISCO provides the most superior solution available today as well as expert installation, comprehensive training, and unsurpassed customer service, which in turn provides its customers with front-line protection for safer working environments. A-PASS and Fast-Pass® are operational in hundreds of marine vessels, hospitals, schools, commercial and government enterprises throughout the United States providing staff with a front-line tool to identify visitors, and a deterrent to discourage individuals who try to gain entry with ill intentions.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

