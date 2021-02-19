Cisco Completes Acquisition of IMImobile PLC

SAN JOSE, Calif., and LONDON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco has completed the acquisition of IMImobile PLC.

IMImobile brings key cloud communications software and communications platform as a service technology expanding the capabilities of Cisco Webex Contact Center to deliver a comprehensive Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offer.

The combined offering will enable businesses to deliver delightful customer experiences across the entire life cycle by incorporating cloud contact center, AI, experience management, collaboration, omnichannel communications and programmability for customization.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the completion of the acquisition of IMImobile PLC (AIM: IMO). IMImobile is a leading global provider of cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical interactions at scale.

Businesses need to make richer connections with their customers through the channel of their choice. Which means going beyond email, voice and chat to enable communications on the most popular digital channels like SMS, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger and in-app communications. Due to rising customer expectations, the quality of those interactive experiences is more important than ever before.

IMImobile orchestrates, automates, monitors and delivers the customer interactions that drive the best experiences. By combining IMImobile's solution with Webex Contact Center, Cisco will be able to provide a robust Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offer. This new offering will bring together cloud contact center, artificial intelligence, experience management, collaboration and Communications Platform as-a-Service to create a single solution that will give organizations the ability to provide the exceptional experiences that customers expect.

"Customer expectations are rising, proving every interaction matters for the brand and the end-user experience. Customers want delightful experiences where they can have two-way interactions with a business exactly when they need to, on the channel they prefer, without having to wait or jump through hoops to prove who they are, and without having to repeat themselves. With the right technology, world class brands can and must provide this level of easy and effortless interaction. The addition of IMImobile to Cisco will be integral to delivering on the promise of delightful and engaging customer experiences," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Security and Application business. "I'm incredibly excited to welcome the talented IMImobile team to Cisco."

"We are excited about joining one of the world's leading technology companies to help create richer and smarter interactions between businesses and their customers," said Jay Patel, IMImobile CEO. "In an increasingly digital world, we will build the most comprehensive platform to orchestrate connected customer journeys. I am looking forward to working with the Cisco team to make this happen."

As previously announced on December 7, 2020, Cisco is paying 595 pence per share in exchange for each share of IMImobile, or an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD $730 million assuming fully diluted shares, net of cash and including debt as publicly reported, and based on the prevailing exchange rate at that time.

The IMImobile team joins Cisco's Contact Center business unit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits to Cisco and its customers of completing the acquisition and plans regarding IMImobile's offerings. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, among other things, the potential impact on the business of IMImobile due to the uncertainty about the acquisition, the retention of employees of IMImobile and the ability of Cisco to successfully integrate IMImobile and to achieve expected benefits, business and economic conditions and growth trends in relevant markets and various geographic regions, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

