Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Feb. 19

The largest insider buys this week were in CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS), Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI), Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) and KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

CVS Health directorbought 3,000 shares

Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on Feb. 17 for an average price of $72. The share price has decreased 2.19% since then.

CVS Health is an American retail pharmacy and health care company that grew from the parent company Mark Steven Inc. The business began as a chain of health and beauty aid stores, but within several years pharmacies were added. The company owns several subsidiaries, including CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic, Caremark Rx, Longs Drugs, Omnicare and Navarro Discount Pharmacies. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion; as of Feb. 19, it traded at $70.42.

On Jan. 21, CVS Health announced that Dr. Kyu Rhee has joined the company as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Aetna. Rhee will report to Troyen A. Brennan, who is executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS health. Rhee will oversee all clinical capabilities at Aetna and his team will focus on leading innovative design and integrated healthcare management strategies.

Black Knight director bought 3,000 shares

Director John D. Rood bought 3,000 shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) on Feb. 17 for an average price of $80.56. The stock has gained 1.45% since then.

Black Knight is an American financial services company that focuses on providing integrated technology, services, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The company is a component of the Russell 1000. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion; as of Feb. 19, it traded at $81.73.

On Feb. 16, Black Knight reported fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2020. Revenue for the quarter totaled $342.1 million, representing a 14% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. Net earnings for the quarter totaled $47.1 million, representing a 265% increase. Diluted earnings per share were 30 cents for the quarter, representing a 233% increase from a year ago.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings chief financial officer bought 5,000 shares

CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 5,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) on Feb. 11 for an average price of $23.3. Since then, the share price has risen 1.03%.

Dun & Bradstreet is an American commercial and professional services company that focuses on providing commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses. The company offers a wide range of services for risk and finance, operations and supply and sales and marketing professionals. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion; as of Feb. 19, it traded at $23.54.

On Feb. 8, Dun & Bradstreet reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. Revenue for the quarter totaled $480.1 million, representing an 11% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income totaled $7 million and diluted loss per share was 2 cents. Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter totaled $208.9 million, representing a 32.2% increase.

KKR director bought 26,000 shares

Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR (NYSE:KKR) on Feb. 12 for average price of $48.13. The stock has fallen 2.83% since then.

KKR is an American financial services company that focuses on private equity and investment banking. The company manages several asset classes, including private equity, energy, real estate and credit. The company has offices in 21 cities across 16 countries. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion; as of Feb. 19, it traded at $46.77.

On Feb. 17, KKR announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Flow Control Group, a distributor of mission-critical flow control and industrial automation products, from Bertram Capital. Flow Control Group acts as a distributor and advisor to more than 10,000 customers and 2,000 suppliers in North America for industrial automation products and related services.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

