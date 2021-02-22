Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Bumble

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO, Director and 10% Owner Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $43.00. The price of the stock has increased by 66.86% since then.

Bumble operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers and beyond.

The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion. Its shares traded at $71.75 as of Feb. 19.

On Feb. 16, Bumble Inc. announced the closing of its initial public offering of 57,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $43.00 per share.

Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $76.23. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 5.88%.

10% Owner BCP Buzz Holdings L.P. sold 24,798,848 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $41.07. The price of the stock has increased by 74.7% since then.

10% Owner Blackstone Holdings III GP Management sold 24,798,848 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $41.07. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 74.7%.

10% Owner Blackstone Group Inc. sold 24,798,848 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $41.07. The price of the stock has increased by 74.7% since then.

10% Owner BTOA - NQ L.L.C. sold 24,798,848 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $41.07. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 74.7%.

Signify Health

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $24.00. The price of the stock has increased by 64.33% since then.

Signify Health operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems and physician groups.

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion. Its shares traded at $39.44 as of Feb. 19.

On Feb. 16, Signify Health announced that it had closed its initial public offering of 27,025,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.

President, Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer Steve Senneff bought 13,900 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $24. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 64.33%.

Chief Medical Officer Marc D. Rothman bought 1,000 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 64.33% since then.

Director Vivian E. Riefberg bought 13,900 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $24. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 64.33%.

Chief Operating Officer David Pierre bought 13,200 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 64.33% since then.

General Counsel and Secretary Adam McAnaney bought 13,900 shares on Feb. 16 at a price of $24. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 64.33%.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) President and CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares on Feb. 18 at a price of $6.58. The price of the stock has increased by 5.47% since then.

Two Harbors Investment is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS; residential mortgage loans; mortgage servicing rights; and commercial real estate.

The company has a market cap of $1.9 billion. Its shares traded at $6.94 as of Feb. 19.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $192.22 million compared to $115.8 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Greenberg sold 32,022 shares on Feb. 1 at a price of $6.08. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 14.14%.

Chief Financial Officer Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 16,351 shares on Feb. 1 at a price of $6.06. The price of the stock has increased by 14.52% since then.

Chief Investment Officer Matthew Koeppen sold 18,391 shares on Feb. 1 at a price of $6.08 and 20,000 shares on Feb. 17 at a price of $6.66. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.2%.

General Counsel and Secretary Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 25,887 shares on Feb. 1 at a price of $6.06. The price of the stock has increased by 14.52% since then.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.