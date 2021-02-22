>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Viela Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results on March 1, 2021

February 22, 2021 | About: VIE -0.06%

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating and financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In light of the agreement and plan of merger by and among Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., Teiripic Merger Sub, Inc., and Horizon Therapeutics plc, announced on February 1, 2021, Viela will not be hosting a conference call for its fourth quarter 2020 results. Earnings materials will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of Viela’s website at www.vielabio.com.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.

Source: Viela Bio

Contacts:

Investors:
Solebury Trout
Chad Rubin
646-378-2947
[email protected]

Media:
Solebury Trout
Amy Bonanno
914-450-0349
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE1NjMxOCMzOTg1ODA0IzIxODgwMjY=
b4fb70a5-d023-47f2-9031-8ab514c28c72

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)