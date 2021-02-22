Ansys Collaborates with Keysight Technologies to Help Engineers Tackle Significant System Design Challenges with Best-In-Class Digital Workflow

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Engineers are using Ansys and Keysight's improved digital mission engineering (DME) workflow to substantially streamline the design process for creating next-gen applications

The leading-edge workflow helps engineers accelerate product lifecycles, leverage insights to better decision-making, decrease human error and develop high-fidelity designs

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. are working together to integrate component-level designs into mission modeling environments with an enhanced, automated DME workflow. This enables joint customers to eliminate the time-consuming bottleneck of manually coupling design tools for rapidly innovating aerospace and defense applications and soon for 5G communications, autonomous vehicles and electrification. Ansys' collaboration with Keysight continues a longstanding relationship that began with AGI, before the company was acquired by Ansys last year.

To solve challenging development issues, engineering teams have been forced to manually connect design tools with custom integrations and purpose-built scripting mechanisms. Additionally, engineers face increasingly difficult design hurdles, tasked to achieve more with less resources. Ansys and Keysight's streamlined, interoperable and cohesive workflow combines best-in-class tools, empowering engineers to accelerate the product lifecycle, harness critical insights to improve decision-making, greatly reduce human error and create advanced, higher fidelity designs.

The cutting-edge automated workflow directly connects AGI's multi-domain mission analysis software, Systems Tool Kit with Keysight's high-fidelity RF systems modeling tool, PathWave System Design (SystemVue). This enables engineering teams to seamlessly join mission-level modeling with component-level system design throughout the product lifecycle, providing a pervasive digital thread that links design processes, requirements and validation through proven digital simulation techniques. As a result, engineers can quickly arrive at critical system designs and immediately confirm performance within a mission context.

"Keysight and Ansys are each playing central roles in helping our customers shift their real-world challenges into digital twin simulations. By working together, we can accelerate this transformation, which is enabling our customers to innovate and get to market faster than ever before," said Tom Lillig, general manager of PathWave Software Solutions at Keysight. "In particular, Keysight's PathWave System Design software is a powerful bridge between the worlds of virtual simulation and physical test."

"Ansys is building on the relationship with Keysight that AGI began, which successfully incorporated DME into design processes, supporting customers in satellite communications, radar and electronic warfare sectors," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president at Ansys. "Together, Keysight and Ansys will continue to increase the integration of our tools and explore ways for providing additional modeling capabilities to engineers developing innovations in 5G, aerospace/defense and automotive industries."

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

