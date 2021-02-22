Switch to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021. The company will conduct its conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States can access the call toll free by dialing 844-808-7137.

can access the call toll free by dialing 844-808-7137. Parties in Canada can access the call toll free by dialing 855-669-9657.

can access the call toll free by dialing 855-669-9657. International parties can access the call by dialing 412-317-5287.

Request to be joined into the Switch Inc. conference call.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, March 14, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States should call 877-344-7529, parties in Canada should call 855-669-9658, and International parties should call 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10152612.

ABOUT Switch

Switch, Inc (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent global leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

