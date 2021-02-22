B2B Marketing Leader Selects Pure Storage In Pivot to Hybrid Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a hybrid world, today announced that leading B2B digital publisher for associations, Multiview selected Pure Storage to support its hybrid cloud transition and scale its delivery of the insight-driven, digital connections customers need to compete and grow.

With over 1,200 association partnerships and 11,000 customers, Multiview is able to capture a substantial amount of data and insights from millions of B2B professionals. As Multiview's client base continued to rapidly expand, so did the business needs to make the company's tools highly available and backed by built-in disaster recovery support, without compromising performance. Furthermore, Multiview needed a partner who could support both their lift and shift strategy and digital transformation strategy at the same time.

Pure Storage® stood out from the other major competitors Multiview considered in its extensive review of market offerings for support of hybrid models and the transition from on-premises to cloud. From a performance value standpoint, Pure offered Multiview incredibly low latency demonstrated by the shift from measuring in milliseconds to microseconds. The ability to scale without disruption was a key factor in Multiview's decision as well as Pure's simplification of the journey to multi-cloud deployments that enabled Multiview to bridge the cloud divide within a unified and seamless experience.

Additionally, Multiview knew the company needed a robust data protection solution that delivered a simple, comprehensive, and reliable disaster recovery plan to ensure business continuity for its 1,200 customers/partners. Choosing Pure FlashBlade® along with FlashRecover™, Powered by Cohesity® , the industry's first jointly engineered, all-flash, modern data protection solution, provided Multiview the best return on investment with the ability to efficiently replicate data to the cloud as well as faster recovery and restore time, in the event of any unplanned outages or ransomware attacks. Due to Multiview's existing relationship with SHI, a Pure Storage partner, the adoption process was streamlined. SHI and Pure are able to complement efforts by sharing details on Multiview's multiple projects to stay in sync and work as one team.

"Pure delivers the performance and agility we need to power the multitude of robust intelligence services we offer with a cost savings that empowers us to make capital investments elsewhere. Furthermore, as we look into the future of where our workloads reside, Pure as a Service gives us the flexibility to make the shift when and how we want to with hybrid cloud mobility and consistency across our environment." -- Sean McPartlin, Director, Infrastructure Operations, Multiview

"The data landscape is changing rapidly, which is why we're committed to delivering future-proof solutions that meet the business demands of today and offer the ability to scale for tomorrow. We're proud to help customers like Multiview bridge the cloud divide and provide options for both operational and financial flexibility as well as operational agility across the IT infrastructure." -- Amy Fowler, VP, Strategy and Solutions, FlashBlade Business Unit, Pure Storage

Multiview innovatively combines its proprietary data on 10 million B2B buyers with advanced technology, a full-service creative department and B2B marketing experts to help customers reach their ideal audience with their ideal message through digital advertisements.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

