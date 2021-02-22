Waitr Announces Integration With Ordermark

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that Waitr and Bite Squad, are now fully integrated with Ordermark, a restaurant online ordering management company.

The new streamlined service allows orders placed on the Waitr or Bite Squad apps to go straight to a single dashboard and be printed directly at partner restaurants via the Ordermark platform. This improved operational efficiency benefits both restaurants and customers, as restaurants can accept orders faster, resulting in faster delivery times for their customers.

Restaurants will also benefit from one universal order-receiving portal, instantly improving online menu management. This technology eliminates the need for multiple tablets, synchronizes item availability and easily creates, imports and updates menus and images.

“The success of our restaurant partners is always our first priority,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “Our integration with Ordermark maximizes order flow and optimizes delivery efficiency and success.”

“Our mission is to help restaurants adapt to changing consumer behaviors and we're thrilled to partner with Waitr, a huge player in the restaurant space,” said Alex Canter, CEO of Ordermark. “This partnership allows us to drive more orders and revenue for both our virtual restaurant and brick and mortar partners.”

Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. Ordermark’s technology helps restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating streamlined online ordering for restaurants across the country.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

