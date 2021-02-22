/C O R R E C T I O N -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co./

In the news release, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend, issued Feb. 22, 2021 by Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph should read "...approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to twenty two (22) cents per share" rather than "...of twenty two (22) cents per share" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, 2021 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to twenty two (22) cents per share, payable March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

