SP Plus Corp (SP) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 22, 2021 | About: SP +1.33%

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. SP Plus Corp is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. SP Plus Corp has a market cap of $719.664 million; its shares were traded at around $31.170000 with and P/S ratio of 0.53. SP Plus Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated SP Plus Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with SP Plus Corp. .

For the last quarter SP Plus Corp reported a revenue of $229.1 million, compared with the revenue of $418.6 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.1 billion, a decrease of 34.7% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years SP Plus Corp had an average revenue decline of 4.9% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $8.21 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $2.35 in the previous year. The SP Plus Corp had an operating margin of -7.76%, compared with the operating margin of 5.39% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of SP Plus Corp is 3.80%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, SP Plus Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million, compared with $23.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $580.5 million, compared with $678.8 million in the previous year. SP Plus Corp has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $31.170000, SP Plus Corp is traded at 32.2% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $23.58. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.53, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.39. The stock lost 18.55% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of SP, click here.


