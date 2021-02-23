TEKLYNX Enterprise Label Management Solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, Enables Systems Integration and Increases Labeling Accuracy for Global Automotive Manufacturer, Nemak

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today reported enterprise label management software, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, helped Nemak (NASDAQ: NEMAKA) automate label printing from SAP integration to eliminate manual errors and achieve a 98% improvement in labeling accuracy.

Nemak is a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions for the global automotive industry specializing in the development and manufacturing of aluminum components for powertrain and body structure applications. Headquartered in García, Nuevo León, Mexico, Nemak employs over 23,000 people throughout 16 countries across 38 plants and is a key player in the automotive industry.

Nemak's former barcode labeling environment had minimal security measurements in place, a lack of validation between user roles, and disparate systems that made the barcode labeling process difficult to manage. This, coupled with acquisitions and consistent growth, led to inaccurate labels entering production resulting in costly chargebacks across three Nemak USA locations. With each plant printing 800-1,000 labels daily, Nemak turned to TEKLYNX for help to standardize and streamline its labeling systems and processes.

Implementing TEKLYNX CENTRAL enterprise label management solution enabled Nemak to achieve a 98% improvement in labeling accuracy and 100% improvement in labeling efficiency by automating label printing out of SAP.

With TEKLYNX CENTRAL, Nemak was also able to:



Benefit from an efficient, on-demand labeling solution requiring little to no human interaction

Have complete flexibility with label templates to allow for quick response to business and customer requirements

Enable compliant automotive label printing with validation checks to ensure accurate label data for products

Work on more prominent projects and increase their customer satisfaction rating by 75%

By standardizing, centralizing, and automating its label systems & processes with TEKLYNX, Nemak achieved their ideal labeling environment in all locations worldwide.

"There is no such thing as stupid-proof; automate labeling processes as much as possible. The more you can automate, the better outcomes you will achieve. TEKLYNX and the enterprise team were instrumental in making that happen for us," states Freedom Ryan, EDI Coordinator at Nemak. "They helped remove the heartache of learning something new and made every ounce worth it."

TEKLYNX CENTRAL, a browser-based, integrated enterprise label management system combines the proven technology of TEKLYNX label design, printing, and tracking software into a single solution that allows companies to centrally manage their entire labeling process.

"At TEKLYNX, we take immense pride in knowing that our enterprise label management solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, improves accuracy and increases efficiency, positioning Nemak to keep driving growth within the automotive industry," states TEKLYNX General Manager, Doug Niemeyer.

To read more about Nemak USA's TEKLYNX CENTRAL integration, download the full case study. To learn more about TEKLYNX barcode labeling solutions, visit teklynx.com.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

