Pega Delivers New Enhancements for Low-Code Mobile App Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced new features for Pega Mobile that help make it even faster and easier to develop seamless mobile apps from any Pega desktop application. With its intuitive low-code interface, new Pega Mobile authoring enhancements help both citizen and professional developers to more efficiently create modern mobile apps with the look, feel, and performance that end users expect.

While many organizations preach a mobile first approach, putting it into practice is easier said than done. Mobile app development is an expensive and time-consuming process that requires specialized skillsets. Most mobile apps are hard coded with unique business logic that must be individually updated in each app whenever changes are needed. This results in an inconsistent experience for users moving across different channels and ongoing maintenance headaches for developers trying to keep up with the latest functionality demands.

Rooted in a design thinking approach, Pega Mobile can guide the user to design enterprise mobile apps without ever touching a line of code. Novice and seasoned developers alike can more readily deploy native apps in iOS or Android that are ready for use in just a few clicks. And because of Pega's Center-out™ approach, the business logic is centrally managed across all applications – which means an app change can be automatically deployed across every channel it resides instead of recoding each one by hand.

Available today for App Studio users within Pega Platform™, the newest Pega Mobile features provide a prescriptive path to creating a limitless number of native apps for internal or external uses. These enhancements include:

More modern UX: Backend improvements provide an augmented, more powerful, and more responsive user experience that lives up to modern app expectations. And because controls like navigation and lists are rendered natively, using the app helps create a user-friendly experience.

Enhanced app authoring features : Pega Mobile provides new native app authoring features for developers, such as adding swiping action to mobile menu lists, setting up push notifications, as well as simulating how it will act via a device preview screen.

Customizable branding options: Instead of spending cycles with third-party designers to help brand the app, Pega Mobile users can comfortably upload their own logos or pick from Pega's library of icons and color schemes to make the app their own.

Expanded offline capabilities: All Pega mobile apps are designed to be used offline and synched later when an internet connection is restored, including mobile apps developed via the Pega Cosmos™ design system.

For more information on Pega Mobile, please visit www.pega.com/products/pega-platform/mobile-app-development.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Mobile apps have become the Achilles' heel of application developers – there's never enough time and resources to create and maintain the kind of native mobile experiences end users expect," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pegasystems. "Pega Mobile makes it fast and easy for the user to create and manage as many mobile apps as the business needs. Instead of deprioritizing mobile, organizations can adopt a true mobile-first approach with powerful apps that help make them more productive."

