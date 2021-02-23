T Rowe Price Comments on Microsoft

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose as the company reported robust growth within its Intelligent Cloud segment. Investors appeared to prioritize Microsoft's solid fundamentals, defensible business model, and attractive growth potential. We trimmed both positions throughout the year on strength.
From the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.
