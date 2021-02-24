George Soros Exits DraftKings, Cuts The Hain Celestial Group

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)' Soros Fund Management LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

DraftKings

The DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -3.85%.

The digital sports entertainment and gaming company has a market cap of $23.86 billion and an enterprise value of $22.72 billion.

The return on equity of -46.05% and return on assets of -32.93% are underperforming 94% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with no debt.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) holding was trimmed by 52.75%, impacting the portfolio by -2.20%.

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and an enterprise value of $4.67 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.07% and return on assets of 1.35% are underperforming 63% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.49.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Soros with 2.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.30%.

VICI Properties

The firm trimmed its VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stake by 44.62%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.59%.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $15.01 billion and an enterprise value of $21.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.29% and return on assets of 5.69% are outperforming 83% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.07.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Soros with 0.57% and Jones with 0.06%.

Darden Restaurants

The firm cut its Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) stake by 50.36%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.43%.

The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion and an enterprise value of $21.84 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.91% and return on assets of -1.17% are outperforming 62% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.15.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51%.

Immunomedics

The firm exited its position in Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU). The portfolio was impacted by -0.91%.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company has a market cap of $20.31 billion and an enterprise value of $19.63 billion

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -148.81% and return on assets of -54.67% are outperforming 100% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.26 is below the industry median of 9.77.

SSgA Industrial Select Sector

The SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.88%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

