MYOS CORP Secures Fourth Patent as Part of R&D Drive to Address Healthcare Burden of Sarcopenia and Muscle-Related Disorders

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it has been granted United States Patent #10,925,904 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The new patent, titled "Methods and Compositions for Improving Skeletal Muscle Protein Fractional Synthetic Rate," protects advanced technologies related to improving skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older mammals through the administration of proprietary nutritional compositions such as MYOS' advanced nutrition product, Fortetropin®.

In addition to securing this fourth patent, MYOS has received positive results from five clinical studies on the efficacy of Fortetropin®. Together, the four patents and five clinical studies form the foundation of a robust portfolio of Intellectual Property aimed at addressing serious muscle-related disorders, including sarcopenia – a muscle-wasting disease, affecting humans and animals, with a global treatment market valued at $2.74 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $3.975 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%.

"This new patent represents a continuation in our drive to build a world-class company centered on rigorous research and robust science," said MYOS CEO, Joe Mannello. "Over the past two years, we've received very promising results from clinical trials in both humans and animals, proving the efficacy of our R&D breakthroughs. The invention that this patent protects will enable us to diversify our consumer product offerings so that we can continue to provide important aid to people and animals in need, while maximizing returns."

According to a study published in 2019 in the Journal of Frailty & Aging, the cost of hospitalizations for people in the United States with sarcopenia was estimated at $40.4 billion. Researchers at Liverpool John Moores University, UK, have opined that sarcopenia has been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the widespread lockdowns that restricted many people from performing regular physical exercise, which plays a key role in mitigating the impact of sarcopenia.

In 2019, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley reported positive results from a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial that was conducted on the impact of Fortetropin® on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in geriatric men and women. The researchers reported that the daily consumption of Fortetropin® led to an ~18% increase in the rate of muscle protein synthesis.

It is believed that a reduction in the rate of muscle protein synthesis is largely responsible for sarcopenia. Some of the consequences of sarcopenia included decreased strength, metabolic rate and maximal oxygen consumption which contribute to weakness and a loss of independence. Sarcopenia is also recognized as a major risk for suffering falls and bone fractures in older adults.

MYOS' recent patent on increasing the rate of muscle protein synthesis is not limited to only human applications but provides protection for applications involving all mammals, including cats and dogs.

In 2020, researchers at Kansas State University published findings that daily Fortetropin® consumption lessened muscle loss in dogs recovering from TPLO surgery, a procedure to repair tears of the cranial cruciate ligament (CCL).

In order to increase awareness of sarcopenia in small animals, MYOS developed a Continuing Education (CE) Course for Veterinarians on Small Animal Sarcopenia that is accredited by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB).

"Sarcopenia is the major cause of frailty in small animals," stated Albert Ahn, D.V.M., Chief Veterinary Adviser, MYOS CORP. "Researchers at the École Nationale Vétérinaire d'Alfort, France reported in 2016 that frailty has a detrimental impact on the lifespan of dogs. We believe that addressing sarcopenia is one of the best things that man can do for man's best friend."

Investor Relations

Dante Carnevale

848-565-8163

[email protected]

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myos-corp-secures-fourth-patent-as-part-of-rd-drive-to-address-healthcare-burden-of-sarcopenia-and-muscle-related-disorders-301234134.html

SOURCE MYOS CORP