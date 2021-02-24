Dell Technologies to present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Jeff Clarke, Dell Technologies' vice chairman and chief operating officer, will present as a keynote speaker at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:45 a.m. CT / 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

