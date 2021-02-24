>
Dell Technologies to present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:DELL +1.4%

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Jeff Clarke, Dell Technologies' vice chairman and chief operating officer, will present as a keynote speaker at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:45 a.m. CT / 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

# # #

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-the-2021-morgan-stanley-technology-media-and-telecom-conference-301234956.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


